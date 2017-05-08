Posted: Aug 06, 2019 1:29 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2019 1:29 PM

District one commissioner for Osage county, Randall Jones, has been on the job for just over seven months now. There are many ongoing projects that Jones currently oversees, such as fixing the Bowring Road. He says the flooding rains back in May and June have made him modify what he had hoped to do in his first months of office.

In his first couple months of office, his team has been able to accomplish a number of things such as helping flood victims get back on their feet and assisting with the pavement project at the Pawhuska High School parking lot.

Lastly, Jones loves being able to help people in any way he can, but Jones also wants the public to know that there is a limit on how much help he can lend.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns that you would like to discuss with Jones, he will be at a Republican Forum in Sand Springs this Saturday. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden and District 10 Senator Bill Coleman will also be in attendance. The event will take place at the Elks Lodge in Sand Springs.