Tom Davis

Gov. Kevin Stitt will choose his first Oklahoma Supreme Court justice from three applicant that are now state judges.

For the District 1 vacancy, the Judicial Nominating Commission sent the applicants to the Governor which include: Deborah B. Barnes of Prue, a judge on the Oklahoma Court of Appeals; M. John Kane IV of Pawhuska, a District Court Judge in Osage County; and Russell Vaclaw of Bartlesville, an Associate District Judge in Washington County.

Stitt said during his campaign for governor last year that he wanted to appoint anti-abortion justices to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, but he has not provided any details as to how he would screen applicants on the abortion issue.

The vacancy on the bench was created when Justive Joh R. Reif retired earlier this year.