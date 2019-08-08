Posted: Aug 08, 2019 3:26 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2019 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

In an all-day effort, Bartlesville Regional United Way started filming their new campaign video on Thursday.

BRUW's President and CEO Lisa Cary is thankful for those who came out to assist with the video. She said there were several volunteers that came out to help with the video and she appreciate their willingness to stand with them as they fight the fight so the communities they serve can be healthier and safer in the areas of health, education and financial stability.

The Bartlesville Regional United Way and volunteers filmed at Richard Kane Elementary, Samaritan Counseling, Mary Martha's Outreach and The Cottage House. Chad Clayton is the videographer for the 3-minute video that may be played at the half of the Bartlesville High School football game on Friday, Sept. 6th during United Way's kick-off event.

BRUW's President and CEO Lisa Cary explains the need for the video. She said to have something to show how their 13 partner agencies are out in the trenches to provide fabulous services to the community is more valuable than she could put into words.

Educating and informing the community as to where their donated dollars go is a major focus. Showing how those dollars help real people in the community is another reason why they are filming their new campaign video.

Filming will continue for their new campaign video Friday.