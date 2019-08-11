News

Washington County

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 11:29 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2019 11:33 AM

Precincts for Upcoming Special County Elections

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13th for the Special Bartlesville School Election and the Special Town of Ochelata Election.

Voter who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon. According Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House., those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

Bartlesville School Precincts:

PCT     PLACE                                                                       LOCATION

11        Redeemer Lutheran Church                                      3700 SE Woodland Rd

12        Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch                                  4225 SE Adams Rd.

            Community Room, North Entrance

13        Highland Park Baptist Church                                    300 SE Washington Blvd

15        Spruce Avenue Baptist Church                                 300 NE Spruce Ave

22        Mutual Girls Club (Formerly Youth Canteen)             3401 SE Price Rd

27        Trinity Baptist Church                                                1500 SW Oak Ave

28        Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church                         5111 SE Nowata Rd

                 (Southeast Entrance)        

31        St. Luke’s Episcopal Church                                     210 SE 9th St.

                 (North Entrance)  

33        Revival Time Outreach Center                                  101 SW Virginia Ave

46        Oak Park Methodist Church                                       601 NW Brentwood Ave

48        East Bartlesville Christian Church                             3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51        East Cross United Methodist Church                        820 SE Madison Blvd

54        Eastern Heights Baptist Church                                1331 SE Swan Dr.

74        Rose Hill Church                                                        12950 N 4000 RD

75        Grace Community Church                                        1500 SE Kings Dr. Bartlesville

76        Oglesby Assembly of God                                         401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby

711      City Church                                                                4222 SE Rice Creek Rd.

 

Town of Ochelata

79        Caney Valley Senior Center                                       329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata

 


« Back to News