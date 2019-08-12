Posted: Aug 12, 2019 12:32 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2019 12:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 13th, and two special elections will take place in Washington County.

The highly anticipated 2019 Bond Issue Election for Bartlesville Public Schools will be considered by those living in Bartlesville, but those living in the Town of Ochelata will have their eyes set on something different.

In the Special Town of Ochelata Election, voter will consider an ordinance that would grant the Public Service Company of Oklahoma the right, privilege and non-exclusive franchise for 25 years to build, equip, maintain, extend, own, operate a system for the manufacture, transmission, distribution, sale and control of electricity and communication circuits on top of other rights for themselves and others. This would be in, under, over, across, through and along all future and present roadways, alleys, avenues and other public places and grounds in town.

If approved, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma would also have the right to operate an electric business pursuant to reasonable rules and regulations by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. PSO would also agree to charge legal rates for such electric service, and if possible, to sell and deliver to the town all electricity and services requested.

Voting opens at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. We will have election results once they are in on Tuesday night.