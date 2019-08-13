News
Posted: Aug 13, 2019 3:34 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2019 3:57 PM
Luigi's Moving to Southeast Washington Blvd
Tom Davis
Luigi's Italian Restaurant will be moving soon to Southeast Washington Boulevard.
According to local Realtor Jim Sweezey of Jim Sweezey Realty Services, the parcel of land just north of Stride Bank on Southeast Washington Boulevard was sold approximately six weeks ago and is the intended home for a new Luigi's restaurant.
Luigi's is currently located at 3822 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. and will continue in that location until their current lease agreement expires, in approximately one year, Sweezey said
