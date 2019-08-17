Posted: Aug 17, 2019 3:41 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2019 5:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Courthouse Security will be discussed at the next Washington County Commissioners meeting. Lieutenant Johnathan Robertson will identify the deficiencies and recommend improvements at that time.

The Washington County Emergency Management Agency’s Executive Director Kary Cox will present a plaque to the family of Dan Schirlls in the meeting as well. He is being honored for his 24-years of volunteer service with the Emergency Management.

Later in the meeting, Oklahoma Department of Transportation Forms for Bevan Creek Bridge project from Water PAQ Engineering Inc. will be considered.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville. The meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 19th, at 9:30 a.m.