Posted: Aug 22, 2019 1:44 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2019 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The celebration of the 110th Anniversary of the first Scout Troop is coming up and so is the Fall Camporee in Osage County.

Scout Executive Phillip Wright with the Cherokee Area Council said the camporee at Camp McClintock starts on Friday, Sept. 27th. He said a parade to celebrate the first ever troop from the City of Pawhuska will take place at 10:00 a.m. the next day.

Pawhuska is proud to be the home of the first ever Boy Scout Troop in America. To celebrate the 110th anniversary of those young men and the organization they started in this the U.S., a parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 10:00 a.m. in the City of Pawhuska.

Wright added that they also have a “Recruitment Contest” that you can enter into to win $25 gift cards or other great prizes. You can obtain a flier to join the parade and contest by visiting the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, the Cherokee Area Council Service Center in Bartlesville or at the Cimarron Council Offices.

The parade is open to all Cub Scouts, all Scouts BSA troops and all Venturing Crews.

If you are an Eagle Scout that is 18-years or older, you will get a special shirt that is being provided by the banks in Pawhuska, but you must call your local Scout Service Center at 918.336.9170 to reserve your spot. This must be done by Friday, Sept. 6th.

An added perk is the "Gathering of Eagles" patch that will be given away for Eagle Scouts that participate in the parade. The limited edition patch will say "Cherokee Area Council and Cimarron Council Gathering of Eagles." This can only be obtained at the event and will not be sold at any store.