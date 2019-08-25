News
Governor Approves New Regs For Medical Marijuana Program
Tom Davis
Governor Kevin Stitt has approved several new regulations for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
Officials said the authority will have all new forms and applications on its website beginning August 30.
The new rule changes that will go into effect September 14th.
Some changes include a new 60-day license for adults and minors, and a new online renewal system for businesses.
