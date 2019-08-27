Posted: Aug 27, 2019 3:13 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 4:19 PM

There is growth in numbers when it comes to the amount of students that will be participating in Bruins on the Run this fall.

The program for all 6 elementary schools in Bartlesville will see 85 fifth-graders running in the program. Executive Director Blair Ellis with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation said 48 mentors within the school district will participate as well. She said all area schools have really stepped up to become mentors and that they always want to maintain a 3:1 student to mentor ratio.

This year the program will include 5th graders from all 6 elementary schools in Bartlesville. Only Richard Kane and Wayside Elementary Schools participated in the program last year due to their proximity to the Pathfinder Parkway.

In addition to Kane and Wayside, Hoover, Jane Phillips, Ranch Heights and Wilson elementary schools will join the program. In the future, to having a max of 120 students participating each year.

Only 30 students participated in the programs inaugural season last year. Bruins on the Run is in its second season.

Run the Streets, the Richard Kane YMCA, the Bartlesville Public School District and the BPS Foundation have a combined partnership when it comes to putting on Bruins on the Run. The pilot season took place last fall. A $25,000 collaboration grant from the Bartlesville Community Foundation also helped jump start the initiative.

Ellis said it will be exciting to see what the metrics look like when the program wraps up considering there will be an increase in student participation. Last year, those metrics showed improved confidence in students, improved physical shape and improved connections with mentors and peers.

As for student health, some students went from not being able to run a mile to being able to participate in the Woolaroc 8K. Students have also showed an interest to stick with running beyond Bruins on the Run. They have shown an interest in being part of the State-Champion Cross Country team or the Track and Field team at BHS.

Running shoes, snacks, t-shirts, race registrations and awards are covered by the program. Donations from the community, however, are always welcome. $50 will buy a student a pair of shoes. $250 will sponsor an entire student to be in the program. You can learn more here.

The BPS Foundation partners with Brown Shoe Fit in Bartlesville. The partnership allows the Foundation to purchase the same brand of running shoe for students. Ellis said they buy the same style and color of shoe to show students that everyone starts on the same level and that they are all in this program together.