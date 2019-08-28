Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:41 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum’s “Cherokee Avenue Walking Tour” is their fall event that will take you past historic homes in the City.

Out of 24 of some of the most historic homes in Bartlesville, you will be shown the Frank Phillips Home, the Reynolds home (which later became the Armais Atruntoff home, founder of Reda Pump), and the Kane home built by Washington County’s first attorney, John H. Kane.

The program is coordinated with the Frank Phillips Home. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Crabtree at 918.338.4294.

The total cost of the tour is $6.50 each. The tour will begin at the Frank Phillips Home parking lot. At the conclusion of the walking tour, the Home tour will begin. The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Coordinator Jo Crabtree said the homes represent a variety of architectural styles reflecting the era of construction, each one unique and interesting, Crabtree said.

Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” and Betty Keim, BAHM’s education coordinator, will serve as tour guides.

The museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone. BAHM is a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 918.338.4294.