Posted: Aug 28, 2019 3:39 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 3:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma and AEP Oklahoma Transmission Company plan to upgrade the electrical transmission system serving Osage and surrounding counties.

The Eliza Creek to Shidler Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves upgrading approximately 41 miles of 138-kilovolt transmission line and associated substations along the line route.

PSO invites community members and landowners to learn more about the project at an upcoming open house. The public event takes place on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5:30 pm. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pawhuska Community Center, located at 520 Lynn Ave.

There is no formal presentation, so attendees can arrive at any time to review maps and talk with project representatives. The Company plans to rebuild the power line in its existing right-of-way. It may need to supplement existing easements to bring them up to current standards. The improvements will help ensure reliability for PSO customers and support economic development.

PSO expects to begin work in spring 2020 and conclude in summer 2022.