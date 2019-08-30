Posted: Aug 30, 2019 1:24 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2019 1:32 PM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2nd for Labor Day.

Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 4th because of the holiday. Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday in order for their trash to be collected.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled. City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd.