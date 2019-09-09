Posted: Sep 09, 2019 6:45 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 6:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening in the Administration Building. Superintendent David Cash wants everyone to remember that the vote for the school transportation bond is taking place Tuesday. He explained one last time what the $250,000 bond is for.

At Monday evening's meeting, the board approved a contract with Tri County Tech, allowing students to earn credits from that campus. They also agreed to a partnership for Special Needs Services with the Osage County Interlocal Cooperative.

This summer, the Huskie Basketball Booster Club was created. At Monday's meeting, the board approved their bylaws, making them an eligible club.

It was also announced that the Pawhuska softball field will be used on Saturday October 5th for a benefit game between the Pawhuska Police and Fire Department. They will be raising money for the school.