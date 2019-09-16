Posted: Sep 16, 2019 11:13 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska. They decided to officially approve the contract with JL & Associates to demolish the Fairfax Furniture Store.

The firm is also interested in repairing the treasurer’s roof at the courthouse. Terry Loftis was at the meeting on Monday and said he will work on a contract and hopes to have that written up at next Monday’s meeting.

There were two businesses there to get their license renewed for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority certificate of compliance. This will be an agenda item for each meeting until the commissioners are told otherwise so that businesses can continue to operate legally.

The Eastern Oklahoma State Auction takes place this Saturday. District one commissioners Randall Jones is interested in purchasing some equipment at the auction. They approved Jones to spend up to $90,000.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.