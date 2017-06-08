Posted: Sep 16, 2019 1:52 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

A bond was passed last week allowing the Pawhuska school district to get up to $250,000 in money for transportation upgrades. Superintendent David Cash was glad to see the community come out in such overwhelming support for the project.

School board members will look at bids in the coming month before signing off on buses and receiving them sometime in November.