Posted: Sep 25, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2019 4:10 PM

Garrett Giles

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a scam call is going around the area that you should be aware of.

The Washington County Court Clerk's office has been receiving calls from citizens saying they received a call claiming there was a warrant for their arrest. This is a scam as the Court Clerk's office does not make calls to anyone who has an arrest warrant nor will the Court Clerk's office request credit card information over phone.

The number displayed on caller ID shows as the Court Clerk's number, which is 918.337.2870. The Washington County Sheriff's Office advises that you disregard any person claiming to be from the Court Clerk's office that asks you to pay over the phone.