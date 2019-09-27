Posted: Sep 27, 2019 1:06 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 1:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Police Department is currently searching for their emotional support dog, Ebony.

She went missing around 1:15 Friday afternoon. Ebony had been inside, but the nice weather made her wander out the back door. Ebony is wearing an orange, husky collar. She will favor her rear leg, which was injured several months ago.

If you see her around town, call the Pawhuska Police Department at 918-287-4545.

(Photo Courtesy of the Pawhuska Police Department Facebook Page.)