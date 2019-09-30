Posted: Sep 30, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 4:00 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after a weekend incident that involved an alleged assault of a 12-year-old minor. Brandon Shaw was charged with domestic abuse assault & battery at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

Court documents state that Shaw pushed the victim down. He then allegedly forced the victim’s face down into a pillow while yelling at her. Shaw is in a dating relationship with the victim’s mother. Bond for Shaw was set at $2,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.