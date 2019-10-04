Posted: Oct 04, 2019 2:48 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2019 2:48 PM

Max Gross

An alleged serial arsonist was arrested in Bartlesville earlier this week. Michael Heneby appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing the felony charge. The incident in question occurred on March 27.

According to an affidavit, Heneby admitted to deliberating setting a fire in a vacant garage between 15th and 16th street om Maple Avenue in Bartlesville. Heneby stated that he emptied and aerosol can into a pillowcase and lit the pillow case on fire before throwing it into the garage. Heneby said he picked this structure because it had empty lots on both sides.

The affidavit further alleges that at least ten fires were set around the area using this method. Heneby was also arrested in connection with 47 car fires in Contra Costa, California. He admitted to setting at least five of them. A $50,000 bond was set.