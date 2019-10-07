Posted: Oct 07, 2019 10:04 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2019 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

A proclamation declaring this week as National 4-H Week was presented by one Miss Roth and one Mr. Adcock on Monday morning to the Washington County Commissioners.

The proclamation was read in turn by both students during Monday's meeting.

Miss Roth and Mr. Adcock are pictured with the Commissioners and Jenifer Harbour, an Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Developer and County Extension Director. The Commissioners would approve the proclamation, after stating they were strong supporters of the County's 4-H program.

Later in their meeting, the Washington County Commissioners approved reconcilement from the Court Clerk for the month of September in the approximate amount of $905,000. A request for salary and benefits for the County's State Election Board Secretary for $4,911 was also approved.

Reconciliation in the amount of $1,410 from the County Health Department for the month of September would be approved. Lastly, reconcilement from the Washington County Election Board in the amount of $3,082 would be approved.