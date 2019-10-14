Posted: Oct 14, 2019 1:31 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 3:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection will host an open house Tuesday, Oct. 15th.

You can join them in their newly renovated group exercise studio for free classes, chair massages, fitness assessments, exclusive offers, special discounts and more. The exercise studio is in the lower level of the medical center.

Current members are encouraged to bring a friend. If you do so, you have a chance to earn a free month of membership or three free months of membership. First timers will have the opportunity to try out classes, meet instructors and receive special membership offers.

Call the Wellness Connection at 918.331.1102 to pre-register or for more information. Below is a schedule of events:

8:00 to 8:30 a.m. - Fitness assessments by appointment (members only)

8:45 to 9:30 a.m. - Pilates class

9:30 to 10:00 a.m. - Fitness assessments by appointment

10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Silver Sneakers Classic class

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Open House (fitness assessments, chair messages, light

refreshments, door prizes)