Posted: Oct 22, 2019 2:12 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2019 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville is ready for you to be at their biggest fundraising effort of the year.

Volunteer Robin Naylor said “Puttin' on the Leash” will be held at Father Lynch Hall at the St. John’s Catholic School this year, which is located at 816 S. Keeler Ave in Bartlesville. She said this will be the eighth or ninth year for this fundraiser for ARF.

This fundraiser helps with the daily care and upkeep of the animals staying at ARF. Vaccinations, food, vet expenses and the further sheltering of animals is what the funds go towards.

There will be a silent auction and a live auction during the “Puttin' on the Leash” fundraiser. A wine pool, entertainment, and dinner catered from the Downtown Hilton Garden Inn can also be enjoyed.

Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased at arfok.org. Donations can be made on the site as well. For more information, call 918.766.0991

Last year, 120 dogs were adopted from ARF of Bartlesville. Almost 200 dogs have been adopted this year. Cats are sheltered at the facility located along Highway 60 as you head west out of Bartlesville towards Nowata. The felines have called ARF home for 20 years as well.