Posted: Oct 25, 2019 9:45 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2019 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will present an update on the state’s tourism promotion and re-branding efforts in Bartlesville.

Pinnell was elected as the 17th Lt. Gov. of the State of Oklahoma nearly a year ago. He serves as the Secretary of Oklahoma of Tourism and Branding on Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet as well.

Apart from that, Lt. Gov. Pinnell runs a small business with his wife Lisa. Pinnell also serves on the Department of Commerce executive committee, leading the department’s efforts to maximize Oklahoma’s Opportunity Zones and focusing on small business growth.

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will host the Lt. Gov. at the Bartlesville Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person, which includes lunch. It costs $275 for a table of 8, which includes reserved seating.

Register today at Bartlesville.com. You can also contact Tressa Cruse at tcruse@bartlesville.com or 918.336.8708. This is part of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce’s 2019-2020 Forum Series.

Pictured is Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell addressing the Washington County GOP at their Dinner on the Prairie fundraiser in September at the Timber Oaks venue just to the west of Bartlesville on Highway 60.