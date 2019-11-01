Posted: Nov 01, 2019 10:34 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville is now in the running to bring a 10 to12 week free, live music series called “Levitt AMP Grant Bartlesville” to the Tower Center at Unity Square during the summer of 2020.

Bartlesville Community Center's Managing Director Val Callaghan invites the citizens of Bartlesville to come out in full force and vote online for this amazing opportunity to bring free, live music concerts to Bartlesville, May through August of 2020. She said they hope Bartlesville qualifies as one of the Top 25 finalists competing for a 2020 Levitt AMP Bartlesville Grant Award, because the proposed venue site is the Tower Center at Unity Square and it would be exciting to set a precedent for the inaugural year of the green space with a concert.

The Levitt AMP Bartlesville Grant Awards (sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation - a nationally acclaimed group dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music) is a matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000.

Grant recipients will each be awarded $25,000 in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians. The Bartlesville Community Center's Callaghan said you can help them in this cause by voting often. She encourages you to share this opportunity with your friends so they can vote, too.

A successful campaign for Bartlesville requires community participation to get as many online votes as possible to bring the concert series to town. This voting process will be shared on the BCC's Facebook and other social media platform to serve as a constant reminder to vote.

Bartlesville’s proposal is now posted on the Levitt AMP website for public voting. Supporters are asked to visit levittamp.org/vote to register and vote. Online public voting is now open and ends on Wednesday, Nov. 20th at 7:00 p.m. CST.

The Levitt Foundation will review the Top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners—which will be announced on Friday, December 20th.