Posted: Nov 02, 2019 2:49 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2019 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will show one film in the series of the Topper movies.

Considered one of the American Film Institutes’ Top 100 Funniest Movies in the American Cinema, the BAHM will show the film during their next "Movie Monday.”

This brown bag event is set for Monday, Nov. 4th. The feature will be shown from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

VCI-Entertainment of Tulsa said, “Cosmo Topper finds himself haunted once again in this hilarious follow-up to the classic TOPPER. But this time it’s only one spirit… the lovely Marian Kirby. It seems that while her husband George has made it ‘up there,’ Marian hasn’t quite reached the necessary spirit level to join him. Seeing that her earthling friend, Topper, is having personal and marital difficulties once more, the screwball spirit decides to help him out…with the expected results. Before he knows what’s going on, the bewildered Topper is off on a mad jaunt to the Riviera with lunacy not far behind. A wealth of memorable characters’ pop up to add to the hilarity of the classic fantasy-comedy, with Roland Young and Constance Bennett repeating the successful portrayals of the haunted and the lovely haunter."