Posted: Nov 02, 2019 6:00 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2019 7:23 AM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Bruins played catch up on the road last night at Muskogee and ultimately fell to Muskogee, 44-27. It was another game where the Bruins didn’t have the defense to match a solid offensive effort.

Down 14-0 in the first half, the go-to connection of Ben Winters and Caden Davis linked up for a score.. The Bruins would surrender another score to fall behind Muskogee 21-7. Laken Clowdus would score a short touchdown on the ensuing drive to pull the Bruins within seven once again. Muskogee would then jump out 27-14 going into half.

The Bruins would never pull closer than 10 points away from the Roughers on the night. Winters would find Davis once more for a score in the second half. Bartlesville falls to 2-7. The Bruins host Shawnee next week for senior night.