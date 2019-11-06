Posted: Nov 06, 2019 8:03 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2019 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

With Governor Kevin Stitt by her side, Senator Julie Daniels announced yesterday that she will run for a second term representing District 29.

“It’s such an honor to work on your behalf to deliver on my promise to make your state government more effective, efficient and economical while protecting your wallet and your individual rights. And I am committed to helping Governor Stitt advance his bold agenda for our state. It’s truly a new day in Oklahoma with Governor Stitt in office.”

Daniels introduced her family and spoke about her new granddaughter. “It’s now very real for me when I say I am working to improve the futures of our children and grandchildren. She makes me take the work and my decisions even more seriously.”

Daniels highlighted some of her key legislative accomplishments over the past three years.

Modernized judicial district boundaries to broaden the pool of potential candidates for seats on the Oklahoma Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals;

Authored and passed a campus free speech bill to protect First Amendment rights;

Revised provisions of the Workers Compensation System, including increases in benefits to injured workers, while protecting hard fought reforms;

Worked with Governor Stitt to save deposit $200 million in savings to the legislature’s budget stabilization fund.

Gave Oklahoma’s governor the authority to hire and fire key state agency directors;

Stood up for ranchers and farmers by limiting non-economic damages in agriculture nuisance lawsuits;

Worked with Governor Stitt to reform occupational licensing to help those who have served their time get back to work;

Coauthored “Francine’s Law” to help expedite the location of missing persons and the identification of unidentified bodies;

Coauthored “Marsy’s Law” to expand victims’ rights in the criminal justice system

In addition to working on legislation, Daniels chairs the Judiciary Committee and is Vice Chair of the Budget Subcommittee for Public Safety and Judiciary. She also serves as an Assistant Majority Whip.

Daniels is a board member of Arvest Bank Bartlesville, Bluestem Medical Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville. She is Vice President of the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. Boys & Girls Clubs of America named Daniels its State Alliance Champion in 2019 for having a major impact on services to youth. Daniels is a former Bartlesville mayor and council member.

Daniels is a graduate of OU and the University of Tulsa College of Law. She and husband, Charlie, have been married for 42 years. They have two adult sons, a lovely daughter-in-law and one adorable granddaughter. The Daniels are members of Bartlesville First Church.

For more information go to FB Senator Julie Daniels or write Daniels at Julie@danielsoksenate.com