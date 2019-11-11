Posted: Nov 11, 2019 2:45 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2019 2:45 PM

Max Gross

The season of giving is upon us and so is the season of cold weather. Several children are in need this winter and the Nowata Police Department is asking for your help.

The NPD is starting a blanket and toy drive to help children and medical patients throughout the Nowata area. They are asking that you donate a new unwrapped blanket as well toys, books or stuffed animals for children. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday at the Nowata Police Department on South Maple from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week.

Also, the NPD will be at Spike’s Railroad Park on December 7 right after the Christmas parade. Then on December 14 the police department will be Orscheln’s Farm & Home from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations will be accepted from now until December 20.