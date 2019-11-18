Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:14 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2019 11:17 AM

Garrett Giles

Smoke clouds rise to the skies along U.S. Highway 60 as you head east to Nowata from Bartlesville.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, a major project is underway in Washington County between Bison Road in Bartlesville and North 4035 W Drive. The burning of downed trees and cleared brush is taking place due to the work. The 16-million dollar project for highway and bridge reconstruction of Highway 60 started on Monday, Nov. 5th.

During the project, there will be various temporary lane shifts and reduced speeds in the corridor. You are reminded by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department that the speed limit dropped to 55 miles per hour in the work zone. The speed limit was 65 before Becco crews moved into the area. You should use caution as excavators are currently in use on the shoulders of the highway, mainly near the Hogshooter Creek Bridge.

Weather permitting, the overall project is expected to be complete in late 2020.