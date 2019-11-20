Posted: Nov 20, 2019 9:31 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2019 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will continue to host a series of special programs by local authors discussing their books.



Last Thursday, Nov. 14th, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the library’s Meeting Room A, Mark Darrah discussed his book, A Catalogue of Common People. In his book, Darrah shares true stories about common people and places in search to uncover the heroic and extraordinary in everyday life.

Darrah is a prize-winning essayist and author. He has been described as a postmodern Paul Harvey, with a witty and homespun approach to his writing.

On Thursday, Nov. 21st, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the library’s Meeting Room A, John Dwyer will discuss his book titled Mustang. This book is about the Dust Bowl farm boy and Mennonite pacifist Lance Roark, who depart from the major teachings of his heritage and climbs into the cockpit of a B-17. Dwyer’s novel chronicles Roark’s adventure in Europe during World War II.

Mustang – a sequel of Dwyer’s novel Shortgrass – shows what the author has learned while teaching scores of formerly deployed veterans at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma where he has taught as an Adjunct Professor of History and Ethics since 2006.

On Thursday, Dec. 5th, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the library’s Meeting Room A, Susan Kates will discuss her book Red Dirt Women: At Home on the Oklahoma Plains. Her book is a collection of lively profiles, interviews and sketches about contemporary Oklahoma women of all ages and backgrounds who surround us every day and who are as diverse as Oklahoma itself.

Kates is a Professor of English and Women’s Studies at the University of Oklahoma, where she teaches rhetorical theory and creative writing. One of her scholarly interests is Oklahoma cultural studies.

For more information, call 918.338.4169.