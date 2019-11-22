Posted: Nov 22, 2019 8:21 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2019 8:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Nearly three weeks have passed since 10 people at the Jacquelyn House were hospitalized in Bartlesville after receiving insulin instead of a flu shot.

The Bartlesville Police Department has concluded their investigation on the matter and have determined that the incident was an accident. Meanwhile, Marty Hendrick – the Executive Director for the Oklahoma Board of Pharmacy – said they are actively investigating the matter. He said it is the Oklahoma Board of Pharmacy's responsibility to promote public safety.

The OBP always wants Oklahoma pharmacists to provide public safety by the best means possible. Hendrick said they will look at every detail to the full extent. He said all cases are taken seriously by the OBP, and that one case does not outweigh another.

There is no timetable on when the investigation by the OBP will conclude. Hendrick said it could take weeks if not months to conclude. It boils down to how quickly they are able to do paperwork and conduct interviews on the issue.

Looking back on the Wednesday, Nov. 6th incident, the 10 individuals (eight residents and two staffers) that received the insulin instead of the expected flu shot at the Jacquelyn House were released from the Jane Phillips Medical Center a day after the incident. The pharmacist was put on administrative leave. No name could be given at this time.

According to Sergeant Daniel Elkins, the pharmacist that administered the insulin is said to have given shots at the Jacquelyn House before. He said the individual was set to retire after having over 40 years of experience as a pharmacist.