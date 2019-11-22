Posted: Nov 22, 2019 8:23 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2019 12:52 PM

ASAP General Stores is partnering with the Salvation Army in Bartlesville.

Captain Ian Carr said that Rick Koch, the owner of ASAP, has created a corporate Kickback Card program. He said they have 200 cards right now to give to individuals, and they can always get more.

All you have to do is use the Salvation Army Kickback Card when you visit an ASAP General Store (whether it be for food or for gas). The reward income gained when you are there will then go back to the Salvation Army.

Captain Carr said when the Salvation Army earns $250 in reward income, ASAP will match it and write the organization a check for $500. He said this is a great partnership to have.

When you are at any ASAP gas pump in the state of Oklahoma, you can enter “Salvation1” in the keypad at the pump to get in on the Salvation Army Kickback program.

Captain Carr said all Salvation Army vehicles use ASAP General Stores now. He said they have also received a discount on gas from ASAP, so their partnership with Koch is very beneficial in that they have a great deal, and that they are able to do the most good for Bartlesville.