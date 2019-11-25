Posted: Nov 25, 2019 10:11 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2019 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville’s Job Line on their website is getting plenty of hits.City Manager Mike Bailey estimates over 100 people have opted in since it went live on Friday.

City Human Resources Director Laura Sanders says the City of Bartlesville is hoping to get a bigger hiring pool. She said they will post every job they have available through this service.

All you need to do is visit the city's website – cityofbartlesville.org. On the home page, click on the “Job Listing” tab. From there, you will just need to click on the “Job Line” link to subscribe.