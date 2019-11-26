Posted: Nov 26, 2019 3:25 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 3:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Larry Sittle spoke at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting with the intention of making dirt roads better across the county. Sittle owns a company called the Road Doctors and they are a company designed to make county roads better to drive on.

His company did a lot of work across Kingfisher County last year and they have elected to use them again for more work this year. Sittle explains what their product is made out of.

Sittle says they will come apply the product for anywhere between $7,000 and $8,500 per truckload.