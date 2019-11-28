Posted: Nov 28, 2019 9:50 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2019 9:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School Special Education teacher Cassandra Marlar has been selected as the TARC 2019 Educator of the Year.

The honor will be given to Marlar as part of the 29th Annual Advocacy Awards and Volunteer Recognition ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 10th at the Marriot Hotel – Southern Hills in Tulsa at 6:00 p.m.

TARC helps individuals with development disabilities and their families through education, empowerment, support, and advocacy. The TARC Advocacy Awards and Volunteer Recognition event honors advocates and volunteers who dedicate their time and talents to make life better for Oklahomans with developmental disabilities.