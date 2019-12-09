Posted: Dec 09, 2019 11:37 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2019 11:37 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, a project to rehabilitate eight bridges on U.S. Highway 75 in Washington County has begun.

As of Monday, there will be various lane closures in the corridor throughout the project, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time during the project. The bridges include:

The northbound and southbound US-75/South Fork Double Creek bridges, located seven miles north of the Tulsa/Washington County line

The northbound and southbound US-75 bridges over the SK&O rail line, located eight miles north of the Tulsa/Washington County line

The northbound and southbound US-75/North Fork Double Creek bridges, located nine miles north of the Tulsa/Washington County line

The northbound and southbound US-75/Caney River Overflow bridges, located six miles south of the US-75/US-60 junction.

Work includes repairs to the bridge joints and decks. The overall project is expected to complete in early spring 2020.