Posted: Dec 09, 2019 6:17 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2019 6:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Administration Building and Superintendent David Cash was absent. The Board still got plenty of things accomplished, though.

Addie Roanhorse announced that she has received a grant allowing the band to get some lessons from some very talented musicians on Saturday, January 11th.

It was announced that the first day for students to partake in activities aside from normal classwork will be Wednesday, December 18th. The top activity students signed up for was cooking. Other activities include gardening and chess. This is designed to get students more involved across campus.

The school board voted to bring YouthWorks back this summer, an organization made up of youth who will come to the school and make any necessary repairs. Personnel matters were also discussed during the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska School Board meeting will be Monday, January 13th at 5:30 in the evening at the Administration Building.