Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld two separate murder convictions and life prison sentences for the deaths of two young girls.

The court on Thursday rejected appeals by 33-year-old Michael Andrew Nordbye and 49-year-old Melissa Clark.

Nordbye was convicted in Washington County of the death in 2015 of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.

Clark was convicted of the 2016 death of a 4-month-old girl at Clark's in-home daycare.