Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:03 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 10:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will host a Holiday Open house for children on Wednesday, Dec. 18th from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Special guests will include Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each child attending will have the opportunity to make an ornament to take home and will also receive a keepsake Christmas bracelet.

The 1957 movie “Christmas Spirit” is a heart-warming story about love, sacrifice and a blended family. It is scheduled to be shown to all in attendance.

Refreshments will also be served and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready for each child to hear any last minute Christmas wishes. Parents will have an opportunity to take pictures of their children.

The event will be held at the Bartlesville Area History Museum, which can be found on the fifth floor of City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.