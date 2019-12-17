Posted: Dec 17, 2019 1:19 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2019 1:22 PM

Washington County's District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap went to the Glenpool area with the President of Kellogg Engineering, Brian Kellogg, recently. Commissioner Dunlap said they went down to look at one of the pre-construction steel bridges in southern Washington County.

This bridge is located on County Road 4020 at the Tulsa County and Washington County line. About a half mile into Washington County, there is a narrow crossing that they are looking to replace.

Commissioner Dunlap said they believe if the replacement plan were to work as they are planning it, it would cut down how long they would have to close the road by about a month. He said it will hopefully work out for them.