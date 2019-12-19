Posted: Dec 19, 2019 12:43 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2019 12:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Several Bartlesville Public Schools teachers have been nominated by their peers to be the 2020 site Teacher of the Year or the 2020 Rising Star Teacher.

Site Teachers of the Year for 2020 nominees include Amanda Daniels at Hoover Elementary, Terri James at Jane Phillips Elementary, Benjamin Showler at Ranch Heights, Abigale Kahler at Richard Kane Elementary, and Shelly Buhlinger at Wayside Elementary. At the middle school level, Andrea Satterfield was nominated at Central while Rachel Hough was nominated at Madison. Kristina Arguello was nominated to represent Bartlesville High School.

The district Teacher of the Year program is part of the state program that is only open to active classroom teachers who plan to continue teaching in the district in 2020-2021. Nominees must meet daily with an assigned group of students to teach a specific curriculum as well.

In the Bartlesville Public Schools district, the Teacher of the Year program is open to those who have already completed five or more full years of teaching experience in any accredited district and have continuously taught classes in the district since October 2018. There are no restrictions regarding previous nominees or winners, and there is an incomplete online database of past honorees.

2020 Rising Star Teacher nominees include Jessica Henderson at Hoover Elementary, Taylor Beck at Jane Phillips Elementary, Alana Murphy at Ranch Heights Elementary, Naudia Jackson at Richard Kane Elementary, Tara Dicks at Wayside Elementary, and Alaina Taylor at Wilson

Elementary. At the middle school level, Ty Huie was nominated at Central while Daniel Wren was nominated at Madison. Zandra Sanders was nominated to represent Bartlesville High School.

The Rising Star Teacher program is open to certified, non-administrative staff who plan to continue teaching in the district in 2020-2021. They must have one to four full years of teaching experience in any accredited district since October 2018. There are no restrictions regarding previous.

The nominees will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 25th at the Bartlesville Community Center with a reception at 5:30 p.m. The recognition program will take place at 6:00 p.m.