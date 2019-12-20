Posted: Dec 20, 2019 2:13 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2019 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Code Enforcer Steve Hughes was the 2019 Officer of the year and it shows in the work he is doing for the city. City Manager Dave Neely is impressed with the amount of work Hughes has put into cleaning up the town.

Neely says this is all in an effort to make the city look more appealing to out of town visitors.

Neely added that there are many downtown beautification projects beginning to take place.