Posted: Dec 21, 2019 11:24 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2019 11:26 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Festival of the Nativity and the First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville invite you to an upcoming Messiah Sing-Along.

This event is free to the public and music will be provided for those who do not have their own score. Both groups say that this events helps each of celebrate the Christmas season focusing on the Christ child. They say they love being a part of the Messiah Sing-Along and consider it their gift to the community as they celebrate Christmas together.

The Messiah Sing-Along will take place on Sunday, Dec. 22nd from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville. The church is located at 505 S. Dewey Ave.

You are also encouraged to attend other candlelight and communion services throughout the area this Christmas season. For more on those services, click here.