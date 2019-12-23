Posted: Dec 23, 2019 12:52 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2019 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles and John Leonard

The former Amazon Building in Coffeyville’s Industrial Park has been acquired by a Wisconsin based commercial real estate firm.

Phoenix Investors, headquartered in Milwaukee announced on Monday morning that it has acquired the nearly 900,000 square foot facility.

The Executive Director of the Montgomery County Action Council, Trisha Purdon said that after 5 years of marketing the facility they are pleased to welcome Phoenix to the community. She said she cannot recount how many times she has walked the perimeter of the building to show it to countless buisness over the years.

There is tremendous joy in terms of what it means for the Coffeyville community and the Coffeyville region.

Purdon said there have been plenty of times that her team has come together to get someone into the building. She said the team consisted of the City of Coffeyville, Coffeyville Community College, Kansas Works, the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce, and countless partners. They have worked tirelessly, and Purdon said they are overjoyed with the announcement.

Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate company that specializes in the revitalization of former manufacturing plants. Phoenix will begin operating the facility immediately and has leased the building to Array Technologies who will store components and equipment used to build solar energy equipment.