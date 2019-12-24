Posted: Dec 24, 2019 9:32 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2019 11:57 AM

Garrett Giles

Weeze’s Café in Bartlesville continues to make renovations to its building located at 328 S. Dewey Ave.

Owner D Smith said that they are also building on a partnership with their neighbor – Outpost Coffee – as they keep changes coming to Weeze’s. He said Outpost is going to give Weeze’s Café their own blend and flavor, which is a huge plus.

They work hard at Weeze’s Café to have higher end products and wholesome food. Smith said they believe you will like their new items as well.

There will be veggie alternatives to burgers on top of other changes coming to Weeze’s Café in the future. Being able to change minor things while maintaining that wholesome, family food restaurant is what excites everyone at Weeze’s Café as they move forward in their progressions.

Smith said most of their food is done from scratch. He said they take a lot of grease out of their product. Weeze’s Café invites you to give them a try and see what you think.