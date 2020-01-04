Posted: Jan 04, 2020 7:22 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2020 7:25 AM

Garrett Giles

In their first meeting of 2020, the Dewey City Council will consider amending its zoning ordinance.

Storage of large recreational vehicles, recreational equipment and other equipment will be weighed when they consider the ordinance’s amendment. Later in the meeting, the Dewey City Council will look to enter into an executive session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development.

The Council will meet on Monday, Jan. 6th at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave. Their meeting will convene at 7:00 p.m.