Posted: Jan 06, 2020 3:09 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2020 5:54 PM

Garrett Giles

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, a K9 named Borg was taken to Tulsa on Saturday for emergency gastropexy surgery.

The American College of Veterinary Surgeons says, “Gastropexy may be performed in healthy dogs to help prevent the occurrence of gastric dilatation and volvulus; a condition in which the stomach distends with gas and rotates in the abdomen. During emergency surgery for dogs that experience GDV, gastropexy is performed after de-rotation of the stomach to prevent recurrence of the condition.”

K9 Borg is expected to make a full recovery from the surgery. The Bartlesville Police Department Foundation is taking donations for Borg’s medical expenses through the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

To make a donation call 918.337.2287. A link to give can be found here.