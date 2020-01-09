Posted: Jan 09, 2020 6:56 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 7:12 AM

Tom Davis

We reached out to our federal lawmakers this week for reactions following the taking out of an Iranian General and his second-in-command along with the Iranian missile response.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement today on last night’s Iranian missile strike on Iraqi bases housing U.S. military personnel and President Trump’s response this morning:

“I am thankful no Americans were wounded in last night’s attacks. My prayers are with those Iran put in harm's way last night, especially our brave service members, their families here at home, and our partners and allies, as well as Iraqi military personnel killed or injured in the strike.

“I commend President Trump for bolstering American credibility by defending American lives and for reestablishing deterrence against Iran for the first time since 1979. Iran now knows that President Trump means what he says, and that it cannot afford an all-out war with the United States, which is why it chose not to escalate further. Whether Iran seizes this opportunity to negotiate or not, by killing Soleimani, President Trump has put us in the strongest position we’ve had with Iran in decades.

“Now is the time to work with our partners in the region and in Europe on a more comprehensive approach towards de-escalation – one that does not repeat the mistakes of the Obama administration, and which focuses on ending all aspects of Iran’s malign behavior, including their use of ballistic missiles, terrorism, and their nuclear program, through diplomacy.”

Senator James Lankford responded to our quesions in this podcast.