Posted: Jan 09, 2020 11:28 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2020 11:28 AM

Ty Loftis

A not guilty plea has been entered in federal court by a man accused of killing a Pawhuska oilman in 2015.

Jeremy Reece entered this plea on December 20th of 2019 in the Northern District Court of Oklahoma, this according to court records. Jeremy Reece, along with his brother Tyler Reece, have been in custody for four years for the September 2015 death of Rick Holt. Holt’s body was found northwest of Hominy on restricted Indian land with bullet wounds to his neck, shoulders and head. Holt was last seen leaving the Pawhuska Golf and Country Club on September 5th 2015.

The Reece brothers are members of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Because the body was found on Indian land, they are still disputing whether the trial should take place in Federal or Tribal Court, this according to the Major Crimes Act.

If Jeremy Reece is tried in Federal Court, he faces a single count of second-degree murder. This would be a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is currently being held without bond. Tyler Reece still faces a preliminary hearing in Osage County District Court. He faces one count of first-degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit a murder and corpse desecration.

If convicted in tribal court, the brothers could be in jail for as much as one year, face a $5,000 fine and be banned from Osage land for 20 years.